Sens. Cruz, Lee to Introduce RESULTs for Coronavirus Patients Act

Announce plan to introduce legislation that would fast-track approval for certain drugs and devices to combat COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As the threat of the coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States and around the world, U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) today announced their intention to introduce the RESULTs for Coronavirus Patients Act, legislation specifically designed to expedite the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval process for drugs and devices approved in other countries that could treat COVID-19 patients and help stop this outbreak.

As Sen. Cruz, who is currently at his home in Texas after a brief interaction 13 days ago with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19, said:

“With over 120,000 cases and 4,500 deaths since it was first reported, the coronavirus has become a global pandemic, and it requires a global medical response. Many countries with the renowned research facilities and safety standards are working to develop drugs and devices that will save lives and reduce the spread of this virus, and when those cures are approved abroad, we need to be ready to bring them home. This legislation would do just that, removing the regulatory barriers that often delay the approval of new pharmaceuticals and medical devices for months. With the rapid spread of this virus, time is not a luxury we can afford. I look forward to introducing this legislation as soon as I return to Washington, D.C.”

Sen. Lee added:

“Scientists across the world are rushing to find treatments and vaccines to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. The RESULT Act would ensure that Americans have speedy access to safe breakthroughs that could save thousands of lives.”

Read the legislation here.

Read about the senators’ RESULT Act here.