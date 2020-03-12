Honoring the Women Leaders of Fort Bend County  

March 8 marks International Women’s Day. The Women Leaders of Fort Bend County received a special message of appreciation from Fort bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant.

Commissioner DeMerchant dedicates the Month of March to recognize and honor women. and calls for awareness of the roles of women in the workplace and their motion for equality. The DeMerchant, Each for Equal campaign initiated this month, spreads the same message to the Fort Bend County community.

Commissioner DeMerchant also hosted a luncheon for the women leaders of Fort Bend County, thanking them for their achievements.

DeMerchant stated “I will collectively work to empower each woman at Fort Bend County to reach her full career potential by ensuring there are equal and equitable opportunities for all to advance and develop their unique talents.”

Last year, Commissioner DeMerchant proposed a unanimous resolution to end the Pay Gap in Fort Bend County and in the State of Texas.