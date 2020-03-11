Coronavirus Concerns Compel Early Houston Rodeo Cancellation

By George Slaughter

The Houston Livestock and Rodeo announced Wednesday afternoon it would close on orders from the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department, citing coronavirus concerns.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said at a news conference that he would sign a community health declaration for the city that would impact the rodeo, which will cancel its remaining shows.

Until yesterday, Turner said, cases in the greater Houston region were tied to individuals who had recently traveled internationally. But yesterday, he said, a coronavirus case in Montgomery County was determined to be a local case, not tied to international travel.

“It appeared to be a situation taking place within our region,” Turner said. “That changed things.”

Turner said the declaration he would sign later today would be effective for seven days. After that, he said, the Houston City Council must decide whether to continue.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a fabric of this community since 1932,” the rodeo state in a statement. “Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the rodeo each year.”

The rodeo said it was preparing a ticket refund process to reimburse those who planned to attend now-cancelled shows.

Coronavirus is a family of diseases, including COVID-19, that affects humans and animals. According to the World Health Organization, the most common coronavirus symptoms are dry cough, fever, and tiredness. The organization said about one of six people who get COVID-19 become seriously ill and have breathing difficulty. Older people with other medical problems such as diabetes, heart problems, and high blood pressure are more likely to develop a serious illness.

The World Health Organization said the COVID-19 outbreak began last December in Wuhan, China. Since its outbreak, coronavirus cases have been reported in countries all around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 938 cases have been reported in the United States, with 29 deaths.

The rodeo is the second major event in Texas to be cancelled this month due to coronavirus concerns. Last week, the City of Austin cancelled its annual South by Southwest conference, which attracts film, interactive media, and music enthusiasts.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, begun in 1932, has long been a Houston institution. The economic impact of the rodeo cancellation has yet to be determined. The rodeo cited an economic study conducted last year that claimed the rodeo had a $227 million total impact on the area economy, with approximately 3,694 jobs.

For many area students, the rodeo is a source of scholarship money. The rodeo said its scholarship program awarded 634 scholarships each year.