Sen. Cruz Office Issues Update on COVID-19  

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The press office of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) issued the following statement:

“Sen. Cruz feels great, has not exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus in the last 11 days, and is not currently experiencing any symptoms. Sen. Cruz’s own decision to stay at home in Texas this week – until a full 14 days have passed since the interaction on February 27 – was made out of an abundance of caution and to give everyone peace of mind, not because it was medically recommended.

“Importantly, medical authorities assured Sen. Cruz that anyone who has interacted with him over the last 11 days should not be concerned about potential transmission and they do not require any special treatment, including self-quarantine. As such, Sen. Cruz’s staff is following the recommendations of these medical authorities in response to this interaction.

“The office is open, continuing operations, and taking all necessary precautions to ensure their own health and wellness, as well as the health and wellness of our family members, our constituents, our colleagues in Congress, and everyone around us.”