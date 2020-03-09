Oakbend Medical Center One Of Three Texas Hospitals With Nation’s Best Cauti Rates

Richmond, TX…OakBend Medical Center is one of three Texas hospitals to have the lowest rates of catheter-associated urinary tract infections in the United States. The results are from the CMS’ Hospital Compare website and represent the HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) scores for the hospitals.

There were only 58 hospitals in the United States that had a Catheter Associated Urinary Tract Infections score of 0. There are several risk factors that can cause catheter-associated with UTI (urinary tract infections). These risks have shown women are more susceptible than men, advanced age, history of enlarged prostrate or urologic surgery, previous UTIs and several other factors can make patients more likely to develop a catheter-associated UTI.

The other Texas hospitals were located in Humble and Decatur.