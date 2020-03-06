Sen. Cruz Votes In Support of $8.3 Billion Emergency Funding to Combat Coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement after voting in favor of the Senate’s $8.3 billion in emergency supplemental appropriations to assist in the United States’ efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and prevent further outbreaks:

“I’m grateful my colleagues were able to put aside partisan games and come together to pass a clean emergency funding bill to address the serious and immediate public health challenge we face.

“As we heard from the CDC yesterday, had the President not acted swiftly at the outset by halting commercial flights to and from China and quarantining Americans from affected regions, the cases in the U.S. would be much, much higher. As of right now, the confirmed cases in the United States is relatively limited. Just this week, Texas confirmed its first two cases of the coronavirus and has the patients in quarantine. Texas has been on the front lines of this disease, housing repatriated Americans from Wuhan and the Diamond Princess cruise ship in isolation at Lackland Air Force Base.

“This funding is significant and will equip our local communities, healthcare professionals, agencies, airlines, and everyone else with the support they need to ensure the health and safety of Texans and all Americans.

“We need to keep doing everything possible to stop the spread of this virus, but we also shouldn’t give in to panic or hysteria. We should be driven by facts and medical science. I will continue working with the administration, my colleagues in the Senate, the medical experts, and with state officials to do just that.”

As chairman of the Subcommittee on Aviation and Space and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Cruz is leading the effort to protect the health of the flying public and all Americans since the outbreak was first reported. Yesterday, Sen. Cruz convened a hearing examining role of aviation industry in reducing spread of coronavirus.

Additionally, Sen. Cruz:

In January, called for a travel ban to and from China, as well as advanced screenings at U.S. airports.

Sent a letter with Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and other members to the World Health Organization concerning Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization.

In February, sent a letter to the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) calling for Taiwan to be fully included in the international response to coronavirus.

In February, sent a letter to the United Nations’ International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) calling for Taiwan to be fully included in the international response to coronavirus. Participated in a roundtable discussion with the Coalition of Airline Pilots Association, where he commended their efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Held a bipartisan briefing for members of the Commerce Committee to hear from officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the World Health Organization (WHO) about how the U.S. government is working with other countries on a coordinated, global response, to this public health crisis and what more Congress can do to prevent further outbreaks.

Sent a letter with Sens. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan requesting information on the agency’s readiness to prevent the transmission of coronavirus across American ports of entry.

This week, sent a letter with Sen. Cornyn to get answers about the incident in San Antonio, when an individual was released from isolation at Lackland, despite testing positive for the coronavirus.

WATCH: Cruz on CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’: U.S. Must Be Driven By Facts, Marshal Every Resource Necessary to Protect Life