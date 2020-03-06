Sen. Cruz Co-Sponsors Resolution to Censure Sen. Schumer for Threatening Supreme Court Justices

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, today joined Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and 13 Republican Senators in introducing a resolution to censure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) for threatening U.S. Supreme Court Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.

The resolution condemns Sen. Schumer’s remarks at a pro-abortion rally on the front steps of the Supreme Court, noting that political violence has increased in the United States over the last decade, including the targeting and murder of federal judges and their family members.

The resolution reads:

“Senator Schumer has acknowledged that threatening statements can increase the dangers of violence against government officials when he stated on June 15, 2017, following the attempted murder of several elected Members of Congress, ‘We would all be wise to reflect on the importance of civility in our [N]ation’s politics’ and that ‘the level of nastiness, vitriol, and hate that has seeped into our politics must be excised.’”

Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Lee (R-Utah), David Perdue (R-Ga.), Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) are all original cosponsors of the resolution.

Read the full text of the resolution here.

This morning, Sen. Cruz appeared on Fox News’ ‘Fox & Friends’ and provided his reaction to Sen. Schumer’s attack against the two justices, and condemned the Senate Democrats’ ongoing efforts to intimidate, blackmail, and undermine America’s independent judiciary.

“That is an unambiguous threat. Now whether it’s a threat of political retribution, or something even worse, that’s not clear. But whatever it is, it’s judicial intimidation. […] The Senate should seriously consider taking disciplinary steps. When you have the leader of one of the two parties going to the steps of the Supreme Court, threatening and trying to intimidate Supreme Court justices, that undermines the rule of law, it undermines the judiciary and it’s just flat out wrong.”

Watch Sen. Cruz’s interview here.