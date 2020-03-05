Periwinkle supporters raise record-breaking $145000 at the 25th Annual Periwinkle Cycle presented by White Oak Energy

On Saturday, February 29th Supporters of the Periwinkle Foundation Hosted the 25th Annual Periwinkle Cycle. The event was held at the Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa, 111 North Post Oak Lane, Houston, TX 77024

Co-Chairs Bradley Mitchell and Kelley Elliott welcomed more than 150 supporters at The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa on February 29 for a morning spin-a-thon to raise awareness and funds for The Periwinkle Foundation during the 25th Annual Periwinkle Cycle presented by White Oak Energy. The event raised a record breaking amount of $145,000 for The Periwinkle Foundation’s Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The room was decorated from floor to ceiling providing the perfect backdrop for a morning of friendly competition. DJ Maddy Rose provided the soundtrack as Houstonian fitness instructors motivated teams to pedal through four 30-minute heats. Guests also enjoyed activities including a silent auction, children’s games, music and a costume contest.

PHOTO CREDIT: Eric Forsythe and Larry Geiger

ABOUT: The Periwinkle Foundation develops and provides programs that positively change the lives of children, young adults and families who are challenged by cancer and other life threatening illnesses and are cared for at Texas Children’s Hospital. Funds raised through the cycle event help support the Periwinkle Camps, Arts and Survivor Programs that touch more than 14,000 children, teens and families. This is

made possible by a collaborative community of 20,000 supporters with a reach of more than 12 million impressions worldwide.