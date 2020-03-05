Get Tips On Estate Planning At Cinco Ranch Branch Library               

Fort Bend County Libraries will present a special program, “Estate-Planning: A Bare-Bones Approach to Texas Probate,” on Saturday, March 28, from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon, in the Multi-purpose Room at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

Presented by family law attorney Evelyn Gordon, the program will provide an overview of the advantages of estate planning, as well as the disadvantages of not having a plan. Learn about the three primary documents of estate planning — medical directives (medical power of attorney), durable power of attorney, and wills. Gordon will discuss the differences between holographic (written) and formal wills, including their legal requirements, advantages and disadvantages, guardianship clauses, and the most important content. Find out how a trust differs from a will and how community property affects estate planning.

Originally from Matagorda County, Gordon is licensed to practice law by the State Bar of Texas and is an active member of the American Bar Association. The primary concentration of Gordon’s studies and legal practice has been on estate-planning and family-law matters. She frequently presents estate-planning seminars to churches, colleges and libraries, in an effort to increase awareness of the importance of estate-planning and to dispel any misconceptions or anxiety related to making these preparations.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Cinco Ranch Branch Library (281-395-1311) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).