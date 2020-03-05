Congressman Olson Acts to Fight Coronavirus

Washington, DC — Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) today voted for $8.3 billion in emergency funding to provide critical funds to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and support efforts to find a vaccine and cure.

“Given the global economy we live in, swift action to contain and address coronavirus was necessary,” Olson stated. “I was pleased to vote YES on a clean funding bill that provides needed resources to coordinate federal, state and local action to combat coronavirus. As medical professionals around the world work to find a cure, I’m pleased that we were able to work in a bi-partisan fashion to prepare our communities and empower healthcare providers to keep Americans healthy.”

Additional information:

Coronavirus (COVID-19), a newly identified virus with flu-like symptoms, has been spreading rapidly around the world. Although cases in the United States are currently limited, the lack of a cure or vaccine necessitated federal action in order to prepare the United States for any potential uptick in cases.

The supplemental package passed today by the House of Representatives included: