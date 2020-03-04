Fort Bend County Fair Crawfish Are Calling!  

Craving crawfish? The pots will be boiling at the 12th Annual Fort Bend County Fair’s Crawfish Boil and Fish Fry on Friday, April 3, 2020. Mudbugs will be boiling, spices will be stirring, and fish will be frying as doors open at 6:00 P.M. The crawfish season will be in full swing, and the tasty crawdads will be plump and good in size. Many crawfish farmers are citing the warmer winter weather with fewer cold snaps as the reason the crawfish supply to be robust. Roll up your sleeves and get ready to dig in and get a little dirty as serving will be from 6:30 P.M. – 8:30 P.M. “If you and your family have not been, join us. We will be serving up crawfish until it runs out, long tables full of family and friends; it is a good time,” said Fair Manager, Cindy Schmidt. “It is another way that the Fair’s Board gives back to our community and raises money for scholarships.”

New this year for Life Members will be an “in-person” only discount. Life Members that present their Life Member card(s), either in the office or at the door will get $5 off their crawfish tickets. This discount is not available for online purchases. Since each Life Member receives two cards, each card will serve as a coupon for $5.00 off.

Be sure to save the date and join us! Tickets are $35 online through March 27 and are on sale now! There will be limited tickets available at the door for all the crawfish and fried fish you can eat. Texas tea and all the trimmings will be provided. Children 6-11 are $15, and children five and under are free.

The Texas Red Hot Sounds will be providing the music. Drawing chances will be sold and a live auction will be held to benefit the Fort Bend County Fair Scholarship program. Be sure to join us for peeling, eating and dancing at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds Building “C” on April 3. For more information, call the Fair Office at 281-342-6171.