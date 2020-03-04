Fort Bend Christian Academy Invites Live Theatre and Disney Fans to “Be our Guest”

Sugar Land, Texas – Fort Bend Christian Academy Theatre invites the Sugar Land and Houston community to attend its musical performance of Beauty and the Beast on April 17 at 7 p.m. and April 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Stafford Civic Center.

Tickets are open to the public, and the community is invited to join students and their families for any of the three performances. Ticket information is available online at fortbendchristian.org/musical.

Singer Elizabeth Walker, “Belle,” is excited to play the lead and be part of a diverse cast made up of children of various ages.

“We have an amazing cast and directors,” Walker said. “My favorite song is ‘A Change in Me’ because it’s Belle’s big epiphany at the end of the musical, where she realizes that her whole view of the world is changed. Even though there are so many people from different grade levels, in this case, we are all so close, and I can’t wait for everyone to see the finished production.”

The Fort Bend Christian Academy award-winning theatre department performs multiple plays and musicals at both the middle and upper school level each year. Some past productions include: The Wizard of Oz, Into the Woods, Peter Pan, Jr., and The Miracle Worker. In November 2016, FBCA upper school theatre advanced to the TAPPS One-Act Play Championship, and their outstanding performance of Twelve Angry Jurors earned them the title of State TAPPS One-Act Play Champions.

For more information about the fine arts program at Fort Bend Christian Academy, visit the website, www.fortbendchristian.org.