Sunday Evening Conversations on Creation Continue…

Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2020 is the wonders of nature

The Wonders of Coastal Wetlands

Sunday, April 19, at 6 p.m., online

Historically, wetlands were considered useless land, and we filled them in to make farmland and housing. Today, we realize that wetlands provide numerous valuable services to humanity, and we seek to protect and restore them. Coastal wetlands are threatened by a number of factors, but can be remarkably resilient to moderate rates of sea level rise. This talk will review some of the benefits we derive from coastal wetlands, discuss the threats facing them, and explain why we have reason to expect that wetlands will survive despite ongoing global change. Join this conversation with Professor Steven Pennings of the University of Houston as we wonder at coastal wetlands! Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.