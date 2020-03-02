New Gastroenterology Clinic Opens  In Katy, Tx

Gastro Health & Nutrition – Katy provides specialized gastroenterology treatments and services here in Katy, TX.

Gastro Health & Nutrition – Katy is proud to now serve the Katy, Texas and surrounding communities for the gastroenterological needs. The clinic was founded by Dharmendra Verma, MD, the lead Gastroenterologist, who, along with his team now offers comprehensive GI care to patients in Katy and the surrounding areas.

Dr. Verma maintains his clinical affiliations with the Memorial Herman Katy Hospital. The opening of this office offers Katy residents new options when it comes to digestive care in the community.

Dr. Verma completed his residency training in Internal medicine at the University of Texas, Houston along with MD Anderson Cancer Center. Subsequently, he received a subspecialty fellowship in Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition. Dr. Verma also received advanced training in Hepatology for the management of chronic liver conditions and is board-certified in Gastroenterology and hepatology.

Specializing in the functions of the digestive system and diseases that affect the Gl tract, patients seek Dr. Verma’s expertise for various conditions including colon cancer screening, gastroesophageal reflux, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease and more. Some of the procedures and services that Dr. Verma offers include colonoscopy/cancer screenings, GERD and reflux management, balloon enteroscopy, Fatty liver/NASH management, swallowing disorder assistance and more.

Dr. Verma and the entire Gastro Health & Nutrition – Katy team is eager to serve the community of Katy and will see patients at 1259 FM 1463 Suite 500 Katy, TX 77494. New patients are welcome and may visit https://katygastro.com/ to request an appointment or call, 713.429.4550.