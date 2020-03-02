HOUSTON’S INAUGURAL ART BIKE PARADE SET TO ROLL ON MAY 9

Parade to showcase Houston’s creativity and celebrate Bayou Greenways 2020

WHAT: Join Houston Parks Board and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art for Houston’s inaugural Art Bike Parade on May 9. Building on Houston’s beloved Art Car Parade, the Art Bike Parade will bring together community members and youth programs from across the city to explore our personal creativity and discover everything our Bayou Greenways have to offer.

The Art Bike Parade will kick off along Allen Parkway, where event participants will cycle together to showcase their rolling works of art. Attendees can head over to Sam Houston Park to enjoy music, family activities, food, and more throughout the day. Registration to ride in Art Bike Parade is open, and spectators are invited to observe and enjoy the parade for free.

Art Bike Parade is presented by Noble Energy and in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Special Events, Houston Independent School District, University of Houston-Downtown, Texas Children’s Pediatrics, Williams, the YMCA of Greater Houston, BakerRipley, and Houston BCycle, with support from the Brown Foundation and the Frill Foundation. Media sponsors include KPRC, Telemundo Houston, Houstonia Magazine, and La Subasta Newspaper.

WHERE: Sam Houston Park

1000 Bagby St.

Houston, TX 77002

WHEN: Saturday, May 9, 2020

Event Schedule:

7 – 9 a.m. Community Bike Rides to the Parade

9 – 11 a.m. Check-in and Parade Line-Up

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Houston Art Bike Parade Party in the Park at Sam Houston Park

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The Inaugural Houston Art Bike Parade

ADMISSION: Participation in the parade is ticketed – $20 for an adult and $10 for a child under 16. Family Four-Packs for two adults and two children are $50. You may register HERE.

Just want to watch? There’s no cost to be a spectator, and everyone is welcome to enjoy the Party in the Park in Sam Houston Park.

ABOUT: A nonprofit 501(c)(3) dedicated to providing access to quality parks and greenspace in the Greater Houston region, Houston Parks Board creates, improves, protects and advocates for parks for everyone. Since 1976, the organization has utilized public-private partnerships and its extensive philanthropic, government and community relationships to improve parks large and small. Houston Parks Board is currently leading the transformational $220 million Bayou Greenways 2020 project to complete a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along Houston’s major waterways. For more information, visit www.houstonparksboard.org.

Bayou Greenways 2020 is one of the most ambitious parks projects in the U.S. By transforming more than 3,000 acres of underutilized land along Houston’s major waterways into linear parks, Bayou Greenways 2020 will complete a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails. The $220 million project will connect people, places, and greenspace while enhancing air and water quality, preserving flood-prone areas and stimulating economic development in Houston. Public investment was matched by significant private contributions including an extraordinary lead gift of $50 million in 2013 from the Kinder Foundation.

The Houston Parks and Recreation Department (H.P.A.R.D.) stewards and manages over 37,851 acres of parkland and greenspace for the City of Houston and develops and implements recreational programming for citizens of all abilities. For more information on the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, call (832) 395-7022 or visit www.houstonparks.org.

Now it its 38th year, the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in Houston, TX with a mission to preserve, promote and document visionary art environments, provide opportunities for the expression of personal artistic vision, and create a community where that expression is valued. The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art owns and operates The Orange Show monument, The Beer Can House, and Smither Park, as well as produces the Houston Art Car Parade – the world’s oldest and largest gathering of its kind. Funding is provided in part by grants from the City of Houston through The Houston Arts Alliance, Texas Commission on the Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, The Brown Foundation, Houston Endowment, Wortham Foundation, and Silver Eagle Distributors, as well as private contributions, in-kind support, and volunteer assistance. For more information, visit them online at www.orangeshow.org.