Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents the Great Futures Dinner featuring keynote speaker Evander Holyfield, four-time world heavyweight boxing champion, and honoring Phillips 66 and the George Foundation  

WHAT:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) and chairwoman Cynthia Sanford present the Great Futures Dinner featuring keynote speaker Evander Holyfield, four-time world heavyweight boxing champion and member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Hall of Fame, and honoring Phillips 66 and the George Foundation.

This is the nonprofit’s premier annual fundraising event, generating substantial funds in support of the 23 Clubs in the Greater Houston region that serve more than 25,000 children and teens annually with outstanding after school and summer programming. The event includes silent and live auctions, a special appeal, a special performance by Club youth and remarks by Holyfield. The Great Futures Dinner is a showcase to the Houston community on how BGCGH positively impacts thousands of young people’s lives every day and helps them achieve great futures.

WHO:

Four-time world heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield first stepped into the ring at the Warren Unit of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta when he was eight years old. Three years later, he qualified to compete in his first Junior Olympics. Through an honorary membership, he continued to box at the Club until making the 1984 U.S. Olympic team at age 21. Through wins and losses, Holyfield never forgot the lessons he learned at the Club; he has given back to the cause that helped get him started in life by donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta. He is a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.

Phillips 66 leaders and employees and George Foundation representatives will join with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston supporters to raise much-needed funds to benefit youth ages six to 17. For many years, these community partners have supported literacy programs, STEM education and Club operations/programing in Fort Bend County (respectfully). Chairwoman of the event is Cynthia Sanford.

WHEN:

Wednesday, Apr. 22 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

WHERE:

Hilton Americas Houston, 1600 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010

TARIFF:

Table & ticket prices: Tables of 10 range from $5,000 (limited availability) to $50,000; Individual tickets are $500. Table and ticket contact is Sarah Burns, sburns@bgcgh.org, 713-400-2173 direct; 713-868-3426.

MORE:

To learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston, please visit www.bgcgh.org.

About Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston

Our mission is to inspire and enable all youth, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Our vision is to put success within reach for our Club members and keep them on track to graduate high school. We help them realize a positive plan for the future that includes good character, citizenship, workforce readiness and a healthy lifestyle. Each year, more than 25,000 youth ages 6 to 17 walk through our doors for our after-school and summer programs. At our Clubs, youth are provided meals, strong role models, homework assistance, organized athletics, character development and access to the arts. Membership costs just $5 per school-year and $20 for the entire summer. We are a United Way agency. Great Futures Start Here.