America’s Vulnerability in the Modern Age

(HPRA is now doing monthly meetings)

~~~~~~~~

University of Houston Professor Larry Bell will talk about his new book on cyberwarfare and state sponsored cyberattacks

Houston Property Rights Association

February 14, 2020

PUBLIC INVITED: $11.49 plus 10% gratuity – buffet self-serve – all you can eat.

Coffee and tea are extra.

The Lam Bo Restaurant (Chinese and American food), is at 6159 Westheimer Road, about a mile west of Chimney Rock on the south side.

(look for us in the back room)

Buffet lunch – 12:00 to 2:00 – Program starts at 12:30 PM

Please tell your friends and neighbors about our meetings.

RESERVATIONS NOT NEEDED

Upcoming Speakers and Topics:

To Be Determined