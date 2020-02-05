Fort Bend County Master Gardeners Spring Vegetable-Herb Plant Sale

The Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring Vegetable-Herb Plant Sale on Saturday, March 7th, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (or until sold out). The sale will be held inside the Bud O’Shieles Community Center located at 1330 Band Rd. in Rosenberg, TX 77471.

The varieties of vegetable and herb plants selected are recommended for Fort Bend County by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and are reliable producers for our area. All plants available at our spring sale have been grown in the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners’ greenhouse.

Vegetables that will be offered at the sale include 16 varieties of tomatoes, eight varieties of hot peppers, five varieties of sweet peppers, four varieties of eggplant, along with a single variety each of moringa, tomatillo and swiss chard.

We will also offer 16 different varieties of herbs. Herbs are a great addition to many recipes and are also wonderful plants to add to the landscape since many are not only attractive, but also perennial.

Visit https://fbmg.org/events/annual-sales/vegetable-herb-sale/ for further information, a complete list of plants and directions to the sale.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who assist Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in educating the community using research-based horticultural information. All proceeds from this sale, along with the annual Fruit Tree Sale and Fall Vegetable-Herb Plant Sale, are used to support the horticultural education programs offered by the Fort Bend County Master Gardeners benefiting the Fort Bend County community throughout the year.

For more information about this event and other Fort Bend County Master Gardeners programs, please visit our website: www.fbmg.org or call 281-341-7068.