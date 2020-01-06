Going Through the Different Definitions of CBD

Though you may know what CBD is, you might not actually know how people use it. What’s a CBD definition that you can actually use in purchasing it?

When you learn more about a scientific compound, like carbon monoxide, you know what it is because there’s a scientific definition for it. But when it comes to supplements, which aren’t federally regulated, that definition becomes much more complicated. Different people may actually use different CBD definitions, which makes it complicated to figure out what you’re getting in a CBD supplement. But the good news is, you don’t have to just blindly guess at what it means when different sources use the term “CBD.” This is a handy way to determine what it means in different circumstances.

Colloquial Definitions

When a friend of yours says, “I take CBD for my workouts,” what does that mean? The CBD definition that your friend utilizes may actually be different from yours. That’s because a lot of the time, the person in question is just referring to whatever CBD product they’re using. That may mean it includes other supplements or additional ingredients that may bolster the CBD’s effects.

That isn’t necessarily a bad thing; after all, you’re only talking to your friend. But if you’re planning to take your friend’s advice when it comes to CBD, make sure you get more information about the CBD your friend is using. That’ll help you get more out of your CBD experience.

Low-Quality Company Definitions

If you want to avoid getting low-quality CBD, you might want to figure out the CBD definition they’re using. Because a company won’t usually take into account legal definitions if it’s operating in an underhanded manner, you’re essentially determining what the company thinks is good enough for its CBD products, which may be pretty sub-par.

In many cases, low-quality companies offer CBD that’s full of fillers and doesn’t actually have the strength that it claims. A company may add additional carrier oil to a CBD oil, for example, essentially watering it down and making it much less effective. In the worst cases, companies may neglect safety requirements and offer a product with potentially harmful compounds. That’s why you want to stay away from low-quality sources.

High-Quality, Reputable Company Definitions

Getting your supplements from a high-quality company with a great reputation ensures that your products will work as effectively as possible. It also makes sure that you know the CBD definition they’re using. High-quality CBD providers will use a CBD definition that only takes into account the highest-grade materials because these providers care about their customers.

When you're buying high-quality CBD, you'll see that the CBD oil only contains CBD extract, a quality carrier oil, and flavoring if it's included. Quality providers will also provide a third-party certification so you know from an unbiased source that the oil is what the provider claims it is.

Making Sure You Get the Best CBD

To get the best CBD, you always want to err on the side of caution. Only buy your CBD from a high-quality company. Don't try to buy CBD from a low-quality CBD provider because you never know what you're actually getting, and that definitely won't turn out well for you.

A main reason that many people are reluctant to try CBD is because as a supplement, it's not federally regulated and that means the FDA doesn't test it before it goes on sale. The way you can avoid those worries is to buy from a provider that offers Certificates of Analysis for all of its CBD batches. Go with a provider that offers batch results on all its products so that even without federal regulation, you know you're getting what you're paying for.

Conclusion

Although you'll find many different CBD definitions, only one of them truly matters: the CBD definition from the company that provides your CBD products. After all, if that company uses a low-quality definition, you'll get a low-quality product.