6 Essential Style Tips for Guys Who Want to Dress Better in 2020

While traditionally speaking, fashion and style were once considered something that only females were interested in, in recent years the male fashion industry has skyrocketed and now has a global presence. More men are taking their looks and appearance into their own hands and are no longer overshadowed by female fashion choices. However, many men find it difficult to know how to look stylish and fashionable and feel that they want to dress better but don’t know how to go about it. Well, look no further! This is the ultimate style guide full of tips for the guys out there who want to dress (and feel) better as we go into the year ahead!

Follow Fashion but Have Your Own Style

While it can feel like an easy option to just follow the different fashion trends that keep occurring, this isn’t a guaranteed way to dress better. Fashion trends are typically general and broad, meaning that they are not going to suit every style or body type. Therefore, if you try on a new trend of clothing and you don’t feel right in it, then don’t force yourself to wear it! Everyone is different, so it is important to remember that not everyone can wear the same clothes and look the same. So, feel free to follow fashion trends, but don’t be afraid to say no to a current trend or change it slightly in accordance with your own style and taste.

Watch Out for Celebrity Influences

Many well-dressed guys take their fashion style from celebrities and the clothes that they are spotted wearing. So, the best way that you can stay up to speed with what the most fashionable celebrities are wearing right now is by following them online. By following the Instagram accounts of fashionable male celebrities such as Zayn Malik and Ryan Reynolds, you can take inspiration from their fashion sense and add it to your own style.

Get the Right Size

One of the best tips we can give all you men out there that are desperate to improve their style and dress better in 2020 is to get the right size clothes! Just like women, men often tend to go for a size too big or too small, which can make the clothes they are wearing not look right. Therefore, it is important that you dress for your own body shape so that you look good as great as possible. Often, if we are lacking in confidence or are worried about our appearance, it can be tempting to go up a size in our clothes, but this can lead to oversized and unflattering outfits.

Don’t Forget Designer Items

Designer items are not just for women, and every fashion designer worth their salt is now including men ranges in with their brands. Including a few designer items in your closet is a great way to dress more stylish, as not only will you look and feel great, but others will also recognize your sense of style! While you may not be the sort of guy who wants to embrace a designer man-bag, even though they are very much in trend at the minute, you should consider branching out to designer sneakers, such as the Fendi sneakers that are available at SSENSE. Go online at fashion designer store SSENSE and you can find a range of different designers and all of the clothes and accessories that they have been created especially with men in mind.

Solid Neutral Colors

If you are lacking in confidence when it comes to improving your dress sense and don’t want to go out of your comfort zone straight away, then we would recommend you include solid neutral color clothes in your closet. While you may not be the kind of guy who wants to wear bright colored clothes, neutral colors are not as overpowering, but still give the impression of a guy who knows what he is doing when he gets dressed in the morning! When we say neutral colors, we are referring to black, navy, khaki and white. After some time of experimenting with these colors, you may be ready to add a pop of something bold and bright – red is a really hot color this year.

Dress for the Setting

While you may want to be more stylish and on-trend in 2020, it is important that you know your surroundings and always dress for the setting. Nobody is dressed for the catwalk every minute of the day, so be sure to know how to dress for each individual environment. There is nothing that will ruin your outfit quite like looking out of place.

Men can easily look stylish and on-trend, and by following our style tips and advice you can start the new year as the fashionable and stylish guy you’ve always dreamed of!