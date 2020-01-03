Furrrst And Goal!

Citizens For Animal Protection (CAP) Will Be Represented In Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl Xvi Airing Sunday, February 2

Over 90 Adoptable Puppies from 61 Shelters Compete for Most Valuable Puppy (MVP) Title

January 2, 2020 – Back by pawpular demand, Animal Planet’s PUPPY BOWL XVI returns Sunday, February 2 at 3PM ET/12PM PT and Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP) is thrilled to announce we have TWO puppies who made the final roster in the adorable competition taking place on football’s biggest day. Citizens for Animal Protection puppies, alongside dozens of other puppies from animal shelters across the country, will enter the GEICO stadium vying for the CHEWY “Lombarky” Trophy.

CAP puppies Strudel and Pearl spent weeks in foster care prepping for game day! Chocolate coated Shih tzu/Terrier puppy Strudel ran many offense drills with her work out partner Pyrenees Wesley who taught her to Focus on the Ball! Spaniel/Border Collie Pearl also trained like a pro, choosing to focus on her defensive prowess with interception training by stealing cat toys from the household felines.

In honor of Strudel and Pearl, CAP will be waiving the adoption fees for all pets adopted at CAP on Sunday, February 2nd from 11am – 6pm during our TAIL-gating Adoption Event with the generous sponsorship of West Houston Subaru.

For the last 16 years, Animal Planet’s PUPPY BOWL has owned the world’s cutest sporting event on television. On football’s biggest day, two teams of the fluffiest and cuddliest line barkers and wide retrievers take to the gridiron for a playful game of terrier touchdown, puppy penalties and furry fumbles. Representing rescues and shelters from across the country, these adoptable four-legged players that make up #TeamRuff and #TeamFluff are serious when it comes to winning the Most Valuable Puppy title and more importantly…their forever homes.

The tail-gating starts with the PUPPY BOWL Pre-Game Show at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, featuring fan favorite aww-nalysis and cuddly commentary from sports correspondents, including the one and only Rodt Weiler, James Hound, and Sheena Inu serving as pre-game show analysts. Featuring 61 dedicated animal shelters and rescue organizations representing over 25 states and with over 96 adoptable puppies, this is the biggest and most epic game in PUPPY BOWL history!

Animal Planet audiences will also see the return of THE DOG BOWL III on Sat., Feb. 1 at 8PM ET/PT, the one-hour competition for adult and senior dogs living in rescues and shelters. In past years, 100% of the puppies and kittens that have participated in PUPPY BOWL and DOG BOWL have been adopted to loving families.

See Animal Planet’s full release HERE.

About Citizens for Animal Protection (CAP)

Citizens For Animal Protection, founded in 1972, is committed to sheltering, rescuing and placing homeless animals in loving homes; advocating respect and compassion for all animal life; providing humane education to prevent animal cruelty; and raising awareness in the community of the needs of animals. CAP is located at 17555 Katy Freeway Houston, TX 77094

About Animal Planet

Animal Planet, one of Discovery, Inc.’s great global brands, is dedicated to creating high quality content with global appeal delivering on its mission to keep the childhood joy and wonder of animals alive by bringing people up close in every way. Available to 360 million homes in more than 205 countries and territories, Animal Planet combines content that explores the undeniable bonds forged between animals and humans, optimized across all screens around the world. In the U.S., Animal Planet audiences can enjoy their favorite programming anytime, anywhere through the Animal Planet Go app which features live and on-demand access. For more information, please visit www.animalplanet.com.