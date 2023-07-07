Texas Drawn Hunt Program Opens for 2023–24 Season Applications

AUSTIN – New hunting opportunities and scenery are available to hunters this fall through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program. The program, which issues permits for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas, is now accepting applications for a shot at almost 10,000 permits in more than 60 high quality hunt categories.

Among the offerings available through the Texas Public Hunt System are hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator and dove and guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep. There were 278,000 applications last year.

A new e-Postcard category has been added for predator hunts at the Matador Wildlife Management Area. Applicants for e-Postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Antlerless Deer Permits must have a current Annual Public Hunt Permit (APH) to apply. APH permits go on sale annually on August 15. Last year, the sale of 55,400 APH permits generated approximately $2.5 million in revenue for wildlife conservation and public hunting opportunities.

An interactive map shows all drawn hunt opportunities by category or by area. All applications, fee payments and permit issuance are handled electronically. To participate, applicants will need internet access, an email address and a credit or debit card. The customer ID number from the applicant’s hunting or fishing license is the most effective way to access the system.

Application fees range from free to $3 or $10, depending on the hunt category. Adult hunters who are selected may need to pay a Special Permit fee of $80 for regular hunts and $130 for extended hunts. Some categories, such as the Youth-Only hunts, require no application fees or permit fees. Permits are open to resident and non-resident hunters alike.

Application deadlines are the 1st and 15th of each month between August 1 and November 1. August 1 is the deadline for all alligator hunt categories and private lands dove hunts. August 15 is the deadline for archery deer, archery mule deer, pronghorn, private land pronghorn and javelina.

A full list of category deadlines can be found online. Hunters can apply up to 11:59 p.m. CST on the application deadline. Applicants can check their drawing status online at any time.

For more information or to get started in the application process, visit the TPWD drawn hunts webpage. For questions, contact hunt@tpwd.texas.gov or call (512) 389-4505 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.