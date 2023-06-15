WGU Texas and Single Moms Society Sign Partnership

Partnership supports single parents looking to advance their careers through education

WGU Texas and Single Moms Society announce a partnership to support single parents who want to advance their careers through education with pathways to earning a bachelor’s or master’s degree at WGU Texas.

Single Moms Society (SMS), an extensive online community for single parents and social service providers, has over 4,000 members in central Texas and beyond. SMS is dedicated to helping single parents navigate their challenging lives by offering valuable information on services and resources that can help improve their lives.

SMS members and employees can apply for the $2,500 Institutional Partners Fund scholarship through the partnership. WGU Texas is committed to removing obstacles by providing pathways to education. It has established various educational tools to support learners, including WGU Academy, which provides an ideal launching pad for future degree success at WGU.

“WGU Texas is thrilled to partner with Single Moms Society,” said Linda Battles, WGU Regional Vice President, South. “We recognize the importance of education in the lives of single parents and believe that through this partnership, we can help remove the barriers that often stand in the way of success.”

WGU Texas offers over 65 accredited degree programs, with various online certifications and credentials as part of the curriculum. With a flexible and affordable competency-based educational model, the university has been helping working professionals boost their careers and make meaningful changes in their lives.

Single Moms Society Founder and CEO Kim Anthony said, “We are delighted to partner with WGU Texas to support our community. SMS believes education is pivotal in enabling single parents to accomplish their goals, be more successful, and enrich their lives. We look forward to sharing information about WGU’s offerings with our members.”

Through the agreement, employees and members may select among bachelor’s and master’s degree programs in information technology, business, health professions, and teaching. In addition to the scholarship, WGU Texas offers these benefits, including:

Program mentor supported and designed to fit into busy schedules,

Access to more than 30 additional scholarships and financial aid,

Comprehensive and generous transfer policy,

Access to career services, student and alumni events and activities, and benefit fairs and information events,

Flat rate tuition is around $3800 per term. Earn a respected degree for about half the national average.

For more information about WGU Texas and its partnership with Single Moms Society, please visit texas.wgu.edu and wgu.edu/singlemomssociety .

About WGU Texas

WGU Texas is an online, nonprofit, accredited, competency-based university established to expand Texans’ access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Texas and nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Texas is open to all qualified Texas residents. The university offers more than 60 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K-12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. Since the university’s launch in 2011, over 26,000 graduates have earned their undergraduate or graduate degrees through a variety of academic offerings. To learn more, visit texas.wgu.edu .

About Single Moms Society