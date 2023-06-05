Property Sale Prompts Fairfield Lake State Park Closure 

AUSTIN— Fairfield Lake State Park will close to the public beginning 10 p.m. June 4.

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioners continue to pursue options for saving Fairfield Lake State Park, including through condemnation,” said Commission Chairman Arch “Beaver” Aplin III. “But in the meantime, department staff must focus on decommissioning the property before our lease ends June 13.”

The park has been open for day use visitation while Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and its commissioners took persistent and extraordinary steps to negotiate with Todd Interests, which purchased the property from Vistra Corp. TPWD extended a formal offer that totaled $25 million as incentive for Todd Interests to relinquish its contract, which would have allowed TPWD to purchase the park from Vistra. Todd Interests rejected that offer.

Beginning June 5, park staff will begin to remove equipment and relocate staff members. Closure of the park also means the public’s loss of access to the two public boat ramps and a fishing pier on Fairfield Lake, a popular bass fishery.

Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. June 10 to consider acquiring through condemnation the 5,000-acre property in Freestone County that includes Fairfield Lake and Fairfield Lake State Park.

“We want to thank the more than 6,250 people who have supported Fairfield Lake State Park since it reopened,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz, Ph.D., “and the millions who made memories there in the nearly 50 years before that. We look forward to having the opportunity to welcome you again someday.”