Tickets to Alley Theatre’s Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd are Now on Sale

Alley Theatre kicks off its 77th season with the beloved Summer Chills series

The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre’s 77th season kick-off production – Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd, adapted for the stage and directed by Mark Shanahan is now on sale. The Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd runs July 21 – August 27, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

One of Agatha Christie’s best-known novels and voted the best crime novel ever by the British Crime Writers’ Association is turned into this murderous mystery for the stage. This twisty whodunit features extraordinary characters who holds secrets about blackmail and murder that only the detective Hercule Poirot can solve in the all-new adaptation.

SPONSORS: Alley Theatre is supported by the 2022-23 Season sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotel of Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets to the Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd are now on sale and start at $27. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composer, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.