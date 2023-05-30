Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief in Defense of American Sovereignty in Suit Brought by the Government of Mexico

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Constitution, filed an amicus brief in the case Estados Unidos Mexicanos v. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), as well as 35 members of the House of Representatives, joined Sen. Cruz on the brief.

Sen. Cruz and his colleagues filed the brief with the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit to support the Second Amendment and American sovereignty. The brief also defends the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), a federal law that protects businesses that sell firearms from being held liable for harm caused by criminals who abuse firearms. The government of Mexico is arguing for an interpretation of PLCAA that allows American gun manufacturers and distributors to be held liable by Mexico for trafficking guns into Mexico, despite the fact that the PLCAA would not permit that. The government of Mexico first filed a suit in federal district court, which was thrown out. The government of Mexico now appeals that ruling in the First Circuit.

Sen. Cruz said:

“Mexico’s arguments in this lawsuit don’t hold water, which is why the suit was thrown out in the district court last year. In sum, what the government of Mexico is trying to do is impose its own interpretation of American law on American businesses. This demonstrates a disregard for our Constitution and in particular, our Second Amendment. They’re also ignoring the fact that Congress has exercised its authority by passing the law in question here, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA), and the fact that the United States is a sovereign nation.”

Sen. Cruz has consistently led the fight on defending the Second Amendment: