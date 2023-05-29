Sen. Cruz Commemorates 99th Anniversary of U.S. Border Patrol

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in recognition of the U.S. Border Patrol’s 99th Anniversary:

“The men and women of Border Patrol are some of America’s finest, having selflessly devoted their lives to the mission of securing our border. For the last 99 years, the U.S. Border Patrol’s agents have exemplified courage and played a critical role in maintaining our national security. Right now, at our southern border, we are witnessing the worst illegal immigration crisis in our nation’s history. Now more than ever, I remain committed to fighting for our Border Patrol agents, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, to ensure they have the necessary support and resources to protect and defend our border in spite of the reckless policies of the Biden administration.”

On May 28, 1924 the U.S. Border Patrol was established by an act of Congress in response to the rise of illegal immigration. For the past 99 years, Border Patrol agents have been responsible for securing our nation’s borders between ports of entry while simultaneously combating the illegal immigration crisis, human smuggling, and drug trafficking. Sen. Cruz has an extensive history of working with Border Patrol to ensure they are provided with the tools necessary to accomplish the tasks of securing our nation’s border.

Sen. Cruz has led the fight to secure the border: