Paxton Sues Biden Administration Over Their Illegal Use of a Mobile Phone App to Bring Countless Illegal Aliens into the Country

AUSTIN – Attorney General Paxton filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge a rule that encourages illegal immigrants to use a mobile application to schedule their unlawful crossing into the United States.

“The Biden Administration deliberately conceived of this phone app with the goal of illegally pre-approving more foreign aliens to enter the country and go where they please once they arrive” said Attorney General Paxton. “Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the entire Biden Administration have prioritized creating and protecting new ways for illegal aliens to stream into this country, no matter the cost or consequence to struggling American citizens. Time after time, my office has shown that we will fight back in court to defeat their unlawful open-borders policies. We intend to stop this rule from wreaking further havoc on the people of Texas.”

Through the utilization of the CBP One app, available to foreign aliens in Northern Mexico via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, the Biden Administration is attempting to circumvent federal law to “streamline” the process of illegal aliens entering the United States unlawfully.

Federal law makes clear that those entering the country illegally should be expelled from the United States, except in very rare circumstances. However, the Biden border app does not and cannot verify that an illegal immigrant would qualify for an exception, which would prevent them from being deported.

The Biden Administration is therefore encouraging illegal aliens to come to the United States, even if they do not qualify to stay in the country. Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit is attempting to permanently enjoin the rule and prevent it from drawing continued immigration surges at the U.S.-Mexico border.

To read the lawsuit, click here.