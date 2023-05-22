One Square Mile of Wonderful

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host the State of the City Meadows Place. The program will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023 at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce office, located at 445 Commerce Green Blvd., Sugar Land, TX. This event has been sponsored by LJA Engineering.

Mayor Jessup will focus on the history of Meadows Place, how they have managed to grow business within, the economic forecast, including infrastructure, construction projects, and notable uses of bond money, and notable achievements.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are available. Event Sponsor – $750. Includes reserved seating for 6, logo on all marketing materials and recognition at event. Individual Member Reservations are $30, Prospective Members Reservations are $35 and At the Door Reservations are $40. Contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org to make reservations. You can also register online at www.FortBendChamber.com

The Governmental Relations Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Division Chair, Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County. The Governmental Relations Division provides Chamber members with access to local, state and federal officials, promotes the understanding of current legislative issues and gives its membership the opportunity for input. This Division also provides a forum for discussion of relevant legislative matters, updates on key legislation, and provides leadership on legislation which is important to its members. During election years, the division conducts community candidate forums for municipal, primary, secondary and higher education, county, state and federal elections that provide a fair and unbiased opportunity for members to understand the qualifications and positions of the candidates as well as the key issues affecting an election.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.