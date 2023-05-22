JUNE PERFORMANCES ARE SIZZLING AT MILLER OUTDOOR THEATRE

May 22, 2023 (Houston, TX) … It’s summer in Houston and the performance calendar is on fire at Miller Outdoor Theatre (MOT). With daytime performances for children and their people and evening performances to captivate the entire family – Miller is your destination for non-stop fun all summer long. View the entire 2023 performance and event calendar and details on how to obtain FREE tickets for the covered seating at milleroutdoortheatre.com. As always, for the past 100 years all MOT performances are free and open to the public. Staying home? Remember, most evening performances are livestreamed and available free at the Miller Dream Stream link on the website.

Evening Performances

June 2, 8:30pm

Classic Albums Live Performs Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band featuring the Houston Symphony. A not-to-miss performance, Classic Albums Live partners with the Houston Symphony to recreate the epic 1967 Beatles album with “note for note, cut for cut accuracy” according to founder Craig Martin.

June 3, 7pm

The 34th Annual Accordion Kings and Queens produced by Texas Folklife

The accordion takes center stage with the sounds of Polka, Conjunto, and Cajun, Creole, and Zydeco music will delight the crowd. Enjoy and dance to music by Alex Meixner Band; Grupo Imagen; and Cedric Watson et Bijou Creole. Winners of the statewide 2023 Big Squeeze youth accordion contest perform as well.

June 9, 8:30pm

Restore produced by Houston Contemporary Dance Company

New and signature dance works from this sensational new Houston company. Works from the past four seasons will be presented with guest performances from: McKinley Willis, Peter Chu, and Alexander Anderson. The evening length program also features choreography by Kia Smith and Carmen Cage.

June 10, 8:30pm

Loveletter & Radio Rewrite produced by Aperio, Music of the Americas

A grooving program of minimalist music and Lo-Fi jams perfect for a summer evening, featuring a live orchestral performance of DJ Sun’s latest release, Loveletter. Maestro Marlon Chen conducts Aperio’s orchestra with guest soloists complemented from Steven Reich’s Radio Rewrite and Duet.

June 16, 8:15pm

Wells Fargo Presents Juneteenth at Miller Outdoor Theatre: A Celebration of Freedom

Go on a musical journey and embrace the sound of Blues, Classic Rhythm, and Blues, and Hip-Hop. Experience the music of Luther Vandross, Marvin Gaye, Whitney Houston, B.B. King, Michael Jackson, Prince, The O-Jays, legendary Houston Hip-Hop artists and more.

June 17, 8:15pm

Wells Fargo Presents Juneteenth at Miller Outdoor Theatre: A Celebration of Freedom

The Juneteenth celebration continues with Jazz and Inspirational sounds, two musical artforms deeply rooted in the African American experience. The performance pays tribute to Miles Davis, Joe Sample, Al Jarreau, Grover Washington Jr., Aretha Franklin, The Winans Family, and more. This celebration will commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. It also celebrates the innumerable contributions African American musicians and singers have made to American music.

June 23, 24, 30 & July 1 8:30pm

Summer Symphony Nights Presented by Truist and Produced by Houston Symphony

Be part of the crowd enjoying the internationally renowned Houston Symphony musicians as they perform a family-friendly concert showcasing works of the classical repertoire and rising stars of the classical world.

Day Performances

June 6, 11am

Legends of The Lunar Festival produced by Express Children’s Theatre and Dance of Asian American

“The Legend of the Lantern Festival” tells the story of an ancient Chinese village that struggles to ward off an invading dragon until they take the advice of a wise child. Featuring 30 dancers from Dance of Asian America based on myths about the origins of Chinese New Year.

June 7, 11am

The Legend of the Lantern Festival produced by Express Children’s Theatre and Dance of Asian America

A mischievous fairy’s trick endangers an ancient Chinese village – but is her magic strong enough to save them? Featuring 40 dancers from Dance of Asian America; based on myths about the concluding celebration of Chinese New Year.

June 8, 11am

Maria’s Magical Music Adventure produced by Express Children’s Theatre – bi-lingual.

A bi-lingual (English/Spanish) interactive show about a young Latina who travels back in time meet composer Antonio Vivaldi, who is just finishing his masterpiece “The Four Seasons.”

About Miller Outdoor Theatre

Since 1923, Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park has been one of Houston’s most beloved cultural treasures, a gathering place for the community and the site of thousands of memorable free performances. This is the largest “always free” program of its kind in the country. Miller Outdoor Theatre is an outdoor theatre for the performing arts set on 7.5 acres in Hermann Park in Houston, Texas. For 100 years Miller has provided Houstonians and visitors with the opportunity to enjoy professional entertainment in a diverse array of genres including music, dance, theatre, film, and more. Performances are always family friendly. Guests can sit in covered seating or the grassy hillside.

Miller Outdoor Theatre is funded in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.