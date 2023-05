The Lone Star Symphonic Band is inviting all interested participants to join in the Community Chorus celebrating America for their concert, “We Hold These Truths…”, to be held on Sunday, July 2nd, 2023. The performance will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449, and will begin at 4:00 pm. If you are interested in singing, please contact BeverlyBuis@LSSBand.org for information regarding rehearsals and the concert.