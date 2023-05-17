Sen. Cruz to Deliver Hudson Institute Speech on American National Security, Russian-Iranian War on Ukraine

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today will deliver a speech, followed by a question and answer period, about U.S. national security at the Hudson Institute. His speech will focus on countering the Russian-Iranian war on Ukraine. After his speech, Michael Doran, Hudson senior fellow and director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East, will join Sen. Cruz for a conversation on these issues and on U.S. global strategy more broadly.

WHO:

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Michael Doran, Hudson senior fellow and director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East

WHAT: American National Security and the Russian-Iranian War on Ukraine: A Conversation with Sen. Ted Cruz

WHERE: Live Stream: https://www.hudson.org/events/american-national-security-russian-iranian-war-ukraine-conversation-senator-ted-cruz

WHEN: TODAY, Wednesday, May 17, at 1 P.M. Eastern

BACKGROUND:

Sen. Cruz has criticized Joe Biden for “boosting, and in many cases funding, both sides” of Russia’s war on Ukraine. As Iran aids Russia’s invasion, the Biden administration allows the regime in Tehran to rebuild its energy exports, restore its economy, and buy and sell weapons to the Russian Federation. This position has had catastrophic consequences for the safety and security of Americans. In the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Cruz recently told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “no matter how much you may want to help Ukraine, there is something the Biden administration wants more, which is to re-enter a nuclear agreement with Iran.”