Texas A&M AgriLife Programs coming up

Grow Without Soil: Learn the Basics of Aquaponics & Hydroponics Program

Topics include: An introduction to Aquaponics and Hydroponics, Practical Aspects of Aquaponics and Hydroponics and USDA-FSA Financial Programs

This free event can be attended person at our office or virtual on Zoom. The event will be held Wednesday, May, 17 from 9 am – 12 noon. Registration is required at: https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvd-igpjstE9y5xtMkEUGPnMcT_tSvwb1F#/registration and if selecting virtual attendance, a link to join the meeting will sent out before the event. For those selecting in-person attendance, the event will be held at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County, 1402 Band Road, Richmond, TX 77471. For questions, please contact CEP AgNR Extension Agent, Dr. Abdul Hakeem, Fort Bend/Brazoria County at 281-342-3034 or email at abhakeem@pvamu.edu

Agricultural Laws & Ag Tax Valuations Workshop

Topics include: NRCS Support for Producers and Ranchers, Understanding Ag Law and Landowners Liability, Guidelines for Qualification of Agricultural Land in Wildlife Management Use.

This free event can be attended person at our office or virtual on Zoom. The event will be held Tuesday, May 23, 2023 from 9 am – 12 noon

Registration is required at: https://pvpanther.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpdeqvrjgrHN1lakI5WWkwClKs9CcAnr53#/registration and if selecting virtual attendance, a link to join the meeting will sent out before the event. For those selecting in-person attendance, the event will be held at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County, 1402 Band Road, Richmond, TX 77471. For questions, please contact CEP AgNR Extension Agent, Dr. Abdul Hakeem, Fort Bend/Brazoria County at 281-342-3034 or email at abhakeem@pvamu.edu

Wildlife Management Program – Feral Hogs Management in Brazoria County (this event will be held at Brazoria County AgrLife Extension)

Topics include: Feral Hogs Economic Impact and Management Strategies, Wildlife Management in Brazoria County, and Problems Caused by Movement of Feral Hogs

This free event can be attended person at our office or virtual on Zoom. The event will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 from 9 am – 12 noon at the Brazoria County AgriLife Extension, 21017 County Rd 171, Angleton, TX 77515. Registration is required at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/feral-hogs-management-in-brazoria-county-tickets-600796988967?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=escb For questions, please contact CEP AgNR Extension Agent, Dr. Abdul Hakeem, Fort Bend/Brazoria County at 281-342-3034 or email at abhakeem@pvamu.edu