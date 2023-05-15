ICYMI: As Title 42 Ends, Sen. Cruz Visits Texas-Mexico Border

Sen. Cruz visited Brownsville, Texas, met with Border Patrol and Texas National Guard, and toured the U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined his colleagues Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kansas), Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) on a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas on the eve of the end of Title 42. The senators toured Camp Monument, where they met with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol members and members of the Texas National Guard. They also toured the border and received briefings by the National Border Patrol Council and other law enforcement officials.

During the border visit, Sen. Cruz said:

“There is a full-on invasion that is unfolding. We’ve seen for two-and-a-half years, the worst illegal immigration in history – six-and-a-half million people crossing illegally. And I’ll tell you, as we stand here tonight, hours away from Title 42 expiring, there are 22,000 illegal immigrants camped just south of the Rio Grande preparing to cross over. Every day this community and the entire southern border is being swamped – it’s being overwhelmed.”

