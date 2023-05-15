ICYMI: As Title 42 Ends, Sen. Cruz Visits Texas-Mexico Border

Sen. Cruz visited Brownsville, Texas, met with Border Patrol and Texas National Guard, and toured the U.S.-Mexico border
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined his colleagues Senators Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-Kansas), Ted Budd (R-N.C.) and John Hoeven (R-N.D.) on a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas on the eve of the end of Title 42. The senators toured Camp Monument, where they met with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol members and members of the Texas National Guard. They also toured the border and received briefings by the National Border Patrol Council and other law enforcement officials.
During the border visit, Sen. Cruz said:
“There is a full-on invasion that is unfolding. We’ve seen for two-and-a-half years, the worst illegal immigration in history – six-and-a-half million people crossing illegally. And I’ll tell you, as we stand here tonight, hours away from Title 42 expiring, there are 22,000 illegal immigrants camped just south of the Rio Grande preparing to cross over. Every day this community and the entire southern border is being swamped – it’s being overwhelmed.”
WATCH: Sen. Cruz and Sen. Marshall interview on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle.
WATCH: Sen. Cruz and colleagues hold press conference at the border in Brownsville.
PICTURES: Sen. Cruz greets CBP and Texas National Guard members.
Sen. Cruz has led the fight to secure the border:
- Cruz hasled numerous groups of legislators on trips to the U.S. Mexico border to document the unrelenting crisis there under Joe Biden’s open borders agenda.
- Cruz continues to fight for “Kate’s Law” to impose a mandatory minimum sentence of five years for anyone trying to illegally reenter the United States after being expelled.
- Cruz introduced theWALL Act to fully fund the wall along the southern border, and the EL CHAPO Act, which would use money forfeited to the U.S. government as a result of the criminal prosecution of Mexican drug lord “El Chapo” and other drug kingpins for border security and the completion of the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
- Cruz has fought to keep American communities safe, as “sanctuary cities” across the country refuse to enforce the laws and release violent criminals illegally into our country.The Stop Dangerous Sanctuary Cities Act would allow local law enforcement to cooperate with federal immigration authorities and would pull taxpayer-funded grants to sanctuary cities.
- Cruz hassuccessfully secured several amendments to the Coast Guard Authorization Act which support security efforts at our southern border. Sen. Cruz delivered on legislation that mandates real-time data sharing between U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (USCBP) and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), legislation that would mandate the acquisition of enhanced surveillance capabilities for the southern maritime boundary, and legislation that would explore the creation of a Coast Guard facility at Port Mansfield.
- Cruz led theAsylum Accountability Act in the Senate, which would impose a significant increase in the penalty for illegal aliens who fail to appear in immigration court by permanently barring them from gaining any future benefit under the Immigration and Nationality Act.
- Cruz worked with colleagues toconfront the Biden administration to address the humanitarian and security crisis at the U.S. southern border by establishing effective immigration controls in the United States. He also focused on targeting U.S. foreign assistance efforts to strengthen border security and migration management capacities in the region, and leveraging existing bilateral extradition treaties and the Palermo Protocols to prosecute transnational criminal actors facilitating illegal migration to the United State.