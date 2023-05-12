TOMORROW- Celebrate Texas State Parks’ 100th Birthday with Statewide S’mores Party May 13 

Centennial commemorated through proclamation from Governor Abbott

AUSTIN— Texas State Parks celebrates its 100th birthday by hosting s’mores events across the state tomorrow, May 13.

This week, Governor Abbott signed a proclamation recognizing the Texas State Park Centennial and highlighted the role parks play in preserving our natural resources, providing opportunities for outdoor recreation and educating Texans about our state’s rich history and natural heritage.

“As we mark this significant milestone in the history of our state park system, let us pledge to continue efforts to conserve and expand upon our precious resources and to invite the array of people from around the world who have yet to experience the glory of Texas state parks,” the proclamation read.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) invites Texans to join in the festivities Saturday, either at home or in a state park. Participating parks offer events to introduce people of all ages and skill levels to the outdoors with s’mores-themed fun, from making solar-baked s’mores to a s’mores-themed star party.

H-E-B, presenting sponsor of the Texas State Parks Centennial Celebration, donated s’mores supplies to state parks for this event. Several parks will use Solo Stove fire pits to offer visitors a smokeless s’mores-making experience with all the fun of gathering together around a fire.

A full list of s’mores events can be found on the TPWD calendar page.