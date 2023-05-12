Sen. Cruz Joins Colleagues to Champion Bipartisan Resolution Celebrating the 24th Annual National Charter Schools Week

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) joined Sens. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), and 27 of their colleagues in introducing a bipartisan resolution in recognition of National Charter Schools Week. The resolution commends charter schools on their contribution to education.

Upon introducing the resolution, Sen. Cruz said:

“I have often said that school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st century. America offers a diverse array of excellent educational options, due in no small part to our impeccable charter schools. I am proud to join my colleagues in recognizing the distinct contribution charter schools make to our school system across the nation.”

In conjunction with Sens. Cruz, Scott, and Bennet, the resolution is co-sponsored by Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.), Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), John Hickenlooper (D-Colo.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

Read the text of the resolution here.

Sen. Cruz has been the dedicated fighter in the U.S. Senate for School Choice:

· Sen. Cruz believes school choice is the civil rights issue of the 21st Century and has been a passionate leader in advancing education freedom.

· Sen. Cruz successfully got his Student Opportunity Amendment, the most far-reaching federal school choice legislation ever passed, enacted into law as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. This amendment expands 529 College Savings Plans to include K-12 elementary and secondary school tuition for public, private, and religious schools.

· Sen. Cruz has also fought for his Education Freedom Scholarships and Opportunity Act, which would create a federal tax credit for taxpayers who donate to scholarship organizations supporting post-secondary workforce education, including trade schools and apprenticeship programs, and K-12 education. This bill focuses on making quality schooling and workforce education more affordable than ever for all Americans.

· Sen. Cruz has continually fought for parental rights in education. In 2021, he introduced the END CRT Act, and demanded the DOJ not interfere with local school board meetings or threaten the use of federal law enforcement to deter parents’ free speech.

· Ted also led the fight to fully reopen schools and introduced the Catch Up Our Kids Act, legislation to combat K-12 learning loss.