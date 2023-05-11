FACT SHEET: Sen. Cruz has been the foremost advocate for bringing unlawfully detained Americans home

Sen. Cruz is leading the fight to secure freedom for imprisoned dissidents against tyranny
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is the foremost advocate in the U.S. Senate for securing the freedom of Americans unlawfully detained in other countries, and as well as fighting for imprisoned dissidents against tyranny around the world.
- Heled congressional efforts to sanction Venezuelan military officials over the imprisonment of six CITGO executives.
- Heled the fight to secure justice for an Israeli-American who was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists in 2014.
- Heintroduced a bill requiring the State Department to report on Americans held hostage by the Maduro regime in Venezuela.
- Heco-sponsored a resolution calling for the release of Brittney Griner, who was being wrongly imprisoned in Russia.
- Heco-led bipartisan efforts to sanction Lebanese officials over the unlawful detainment of Americans in Lebanon.
- He joined colleagues tofight for the release of captive journalist, Marine and Texan Austin Tice from Syria.
- Heco-led bipartisan calls for the release of Reuters journalists detained in Burma.
- Hejoined bipartisan calls for the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson who was detained in Turkey.
- Heco-authored a bipartisan resolution calling for the release of Americans unjustly detained in Iran.
- He has also worked behind the scenes to fight for the release of Americans held hostage in countries like Russia and China.