Sen. Cruz Issues Statement Supporting Israeli Strikes Against Iran-Controlled Terrorist Leaders in the Gaza Strip

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement after Israeli strikes in response to rocket fire led by Palestinian Islamic Jihad:

“Israel has taken necessary action against terrorist leaders in the Gaza Strip to protect its citizens and maintain national security. Such Iran-controlled terrorists pose a direct threat not only to Israel but also to the safety and security of the American people.

“The government of Israel has the responsibility and obligation to defend its citizens, and I stand with our ally as it confronts those who seek chaos and destruction. The United States must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself, and ensure it has the military resources and diplomatic support it needs.

“Our partnership with Israel is built on shared interests, and together we must confront terrorists that threaten our nations and American interests in the Middle East and beyond.”