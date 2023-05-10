COMMISSIONER MILLER REMINDS FAMILIES THAT SUMMER MEALS HELP KEEP TEXAS CHILDREN ACTIVE AND HEALTHY

Three Tools Make It Easy to Find Sites Serving No-Cost Meals in Texas

AUSTIN – Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller today announced that no-cost meal sites will open across Texas when schools close for summer. The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) administers the Summer Meal Programs in Texas and partners with nonprofit organizations to provide these meals for children 18 and younger and enrolled students with disabilities up to age 21 in low-income areas.

“When the school year ends, food banks, schools, childcare centers, and other local organizations work hard to provide healthy summer meals in partnership with TDA,” Commissioner Miller said. “Together, we are working to fight hunger while supporting local economies in Texas. Directing families to meal sites supports the efforts of our nonprofit partners and helps children return to school ready to be successful.”

Commissioner Miller encourages Texas families to use one of the following three ways to find a nearby meal site:

Text FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 for meal site information.

Visit www.summerfood.org to access an interactive meal site map.

Call 2-1-1 to speak to a live operator in English or Spanish.

In addition to finding a site, it is important for families to use these tools frequently to confirm dates and times and get more information about how meals will be served. Families may call, text, or go online, and connect with meal sites throughout the summer to access healthy meals for young Texans.

TDA partners serve meals at sites in designated areas, such as areas where more than 50 percent of children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch or School Breakfast Programs. Meals are provided to individuals 18 years old or younger without charge, and adults 19 years of age and over who are determined by a state or local educational agency to have a mental or physical disability and enrolled in a public or private school program established for people with mental or physical disabilities.

For more information about TDA’s Summer Meal Programs, visit www.summerfood.org or call TDA’s Food and Nutrition Division at (877) TEX-MEAL or (877) 839-6325.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.