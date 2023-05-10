Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center raises more than $75,000 during fundraising event

Chaired by Derek Goff, Will Leaman, George Millas and Jonathan Rao

Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center hosted a triumphant day at the 4th Annual Sporting Clays Tournament chaired by Derek Goff, Will Leaman, George Millas and Jonathan Rao on March 28 at the Greater Houston Gun Club.

The tournament was an overall victory with more than $75,000 raised (the most ever raised at this event) for the Discovery Center’s outreach and free and reduced admissions programs, ensuring that no visitor is turned away due to financial constraints.

Lance Stancik, Jayson Zahradnik, Jeff Cannon and Mike Lively had the best day! Their team, Allied Concrete, hit 372 targets and earned first place.

**For photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/pzeromcp827r45mqkhdqx/h?dl=0&rlkey=w1krwqd6eh80kgghejb3xrqre