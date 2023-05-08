Unicorn World to arrive in Houston on May 12-14

Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive and themed experience for all ages, will come to Houston on May 12-14 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, located at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas.
Concepted by Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World offers a unique opportunity for families to build memories together through themed activities, which include an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, story time and custom made life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. The ticketed event is geared toward all ages and will include additional experiences such as unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, professional photos and a gift shop.
The Houston event will be the seventh as Unicorn World travels throughout the country.
Media is invited to preview this event during setup on May 11-12 as well as cover it May 12-14 as the community experiences the magic of Unicorn World. Note for public: Tickets must be purchased in advance.
Visuals: Life-sized, animatronic unicorns, enchanted forest, unicorn-themed decorations and activities, children and families participating in activities.
Co-founders Patrick and Lauren Mines will be available for pre-event virtual interviews as requested.
Schedule of events; media are invited to attend and cover all parts:
- Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. – On-site setup.
- Friday, May 12, 9 a.m. – noon – On-site setup.
- Friday, May 12, noon – 5:30 p.m. – Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities.
- Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities.
- Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities.
Patrick and/or Lauren Mines are available for interviews throughout setup and event days. Please call to coordinate.
For more information, please visit theunicornworld.com.