Unicorn World to arrive in Houston on May 12-14

Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive and themed experience for all ages, will come to Houston on May 12-14 at the George R. Brown Convention Center, located at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas.

Concepted by Patrick and Lauren Mines, Unicorn World offers a unique opportunity for families to build memories together through themed activities, which include an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, story time and custom made life-sized, moving and neighing unicorns. The ticketed event is geared toward all ages and will include additional experiences such as unicorn bounce houses, rides, face painting, professional photos and a gift shop.

The Houston event will be the seventh as Unicorn World travels throughout the country.

Media is invited to preview this event during setup on May 11-12 as well as cover it May 12-14 as the community experiences the magic of Unicorn World. Note for public: Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Visuals: Life-sized, animatronic unicorns, enchanted forest, unicorn-themed decorations and activities, children and families participating in activities.

Co-founders Patrick and Lauren Mines will be available for pre-event virtual interviews as requested.

Schedule of events; media are invited to attend and cover all parts:

Thursday, May 11, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m . – On-site setup.

. – On-site setup. Friday, May 12, 9 a.m. – noon – On-site setup.

On-site setup. Friday, May 12, noon – 5:30 p.m . – Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities.

. – Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities. Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities.

Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities. Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Event takes place; attendees arrive and enjoy activities.

Patrick and/or Lauren Mines are available for interviews throughout setup and event days. Please call to coordinate.

For more information, please visit theunicornworld.com.