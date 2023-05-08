Historic Wallis Coca-Cola Building Open House as New Event Venue

WHO: Brandt 1910 to host Open House and Ribbon Cutting. Couples looking for the perfect wedding venue and those looking to host the perfect party are invited to visit with the venue staff and vendors.

WHAT: Brandt 1910 Open House and Ribbon Cutting

See the transformation and restoration of the historic F.D. Brandt General Store, also known as the “Wallis Coca-Cola Building” into a sophisticated event center. Attendees are invited to take a tour through time inside the original brick walls, walk on the original hardwood floors, and stroll through the outdoor garden. The space has been updated with modern conveniences such as central air conditioning, ballroom lighting, restrooms, and second story ready rooms. Classic elements of the early 1900’s have been preserved through many architectural details.

Attendees can expect to sample treats from local area vendors such as Kristin Rice Photography, Styled by Stroud, and Scoops & Scholars Ice Cream. Brandt 1910 holds a TABC Mixed Beverage License. Adults attending the Open House can experience a cash bar that showcases the sophisticated bar package options that are available with event rentals at Brandt 1910.

WHEN: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Open House, 11 am – 2 pm

Ribbon Cutting, 12 pm

WHERE: Brandt 1910, 6503 Commerce St., Wallis, TX

Parking can be found on the East side of the building, along S. 1st Street, in the public parking lot at the corner of S. 1st Street and Gresham, and along S. 2nd Street.

WHY: Brandt 1910 is excited to show area locals the progress they have made on the renovations and are opening their doors to individuals looking for a sophisticated and historical event venue.

MEDIA NOTE: Great visuals and interview opportunities, including venue owners, Joshua & Natalie DeJong, Wallis City Officials, Wallis Economic Development Corporation, and Wallis Chamber of Commerce members.

Brandt 1910 is a sophisticated event venue in Wallis, Texas. The building was purchased by long-time Katy, Texas residents, Joshua and Natalie DeJong in June 2022. The space has been renovated to accommodate weddings, intimate concerts, elegant celebrations, and special events.

Visit www.Brandt1910.com for more information. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok