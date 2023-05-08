Alley Theatre Announces the Cast & Creative Team of The Servant of Two Masters

Alley Theatre Artistic Director translates, adapts, and directs from the original play in Italian by Carlo Goldoni

HOUSTON TX – The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre announces the cast and creative team of The Servant of Two Masters. The world premiere adaptation of The Servant of Two Masters is translated, adapted, and directed by Rob Melrose from the original play in Italian by Carlo Goldoni. The production runs June 9 – July 2, 2023 in the Hubbard Theatre.

“I can hardly contain my excitement in sharing with Houston audiences my two greatest passions: commedia dell’arte and the city of Venice,” shares Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “Cartoons, sitcoms, and the comedies of Shakespeare, Moliere, and Goldoni all have their roots in commedia dell’arte. The Resident Acting Company studied with commedia dell’arte expert and mask-maker Antonio Fava this fall in preparation for this production. Venice has long been one of my favorite cities in the world. It is absolutely magical and wholly unique. Every moment I spend there feels like I’m living in a dream. The city is so full of art and beauty, it takes your breath away. Our production tries to capture that feeling of old and new by having modern Italians interacting with the stock characters from their rich theatrical history that are still ever present in postcards for sale, bathroom signs, and watercolors in hotel lobbies. It is an amazing place and since I can’t take you all there myself, this production is the next best thing.”

Identities are mistaken, engagements are broken, and lovers are reunited in this world premiere adaptation of Carlo Goldoni’s commedia dell’arte masterpiece. Set in Venice, mayhem erupts when the wily—and chronically hungry—servant Truffaldino hatches a zany scheme to double his wages (and his meals) by serving two masters at once. Directed by Rob Melrose, this physical comedy classic will have you laughing at and loving our hapless hero.

The cast of The Servant of Two Masters includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Beatrice, Dylan Godwin as Silvio, Shawn Hamilton as Ensemble, Chris Hutchison as Brighella, Melissa Molano as Clarice, Melissa Pritchett as Smeraldina, David Rainey as Pantalone, Christopher Salazar as Truffaldino, and Todd Waite as Dottore Lombardi.

Rounding out the cast is Zachary Fine (Edward Albee’s Seascape) as Florindo Aretusi and Brandon Hearnsberger (Sherlock Holmes and The Case of The Jersey Lily, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Soprano) as Ensemble, as well as musicians Mark Danisovszky and Mike Whitebread.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Alejo Vietti, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Designer & Co-Composer Cliff Caruthers, Co-Composer Mike Whitebread, Fight Director H. Russ Brown, Stage Manager Rebecca R.D. Hamlin, and Assistant Stage Manager Ryan Barrett.

PRESS NIGHT: Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30 pm. Invitations will be sent later.

SPONSORS: The Servant of Two Masters is generously sponsored by Ken and Mady Kades, and Donna and Steve Greenlee (Producers), and Norton Rose Fullbright (Associate Producers). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2022-23 Season sponsors United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotel of Alley Theatre.

TICKETS: Tickets to The Servant of Two Masters are now on sale and start at $26. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, and any student or educator, regardless of age, with a valid student ID for designated performances. The first five performances are preview performances, and these performances allow audiences to be a part of the development process of shows. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleyServant

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.