Alley Theatre presents Torera by Monet Hurst-Mendoza

Alley Theatre would like to invite you and a guest to attend

Torera

By Monet Hurst-Mendoza

Directed and Choreographed by Tatiana Pandiani

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Neuhaus Theatre

Please RSVP by Tuesday, May 10 to press@alleytheatre.org

* Tickets are non-transferable

About Torera

WORLD PREMIERE PLAY FEATURED IN ALLEY ALL NEW FESTIVAL

Bullfighting in Yucatán, Mexico is a world nearly exclusive to men—yet for Elena María Ramírez, it is her life’s ambition. With the help of her best friend, a matador’s son, Elena begins secretly training to compete with the greatest. But when she discovers that her seemingly inherent talent can beat even the most accomplished toreros, this young woman must choose between accepting society’s limits or breaking boundaries. A world premiere play written by a stunning new voice in the American theatre, Torera tells a poignant story about becoming your truest self by proudly stepping into the ring. The play was developed in the 2022 Alley All New Festival.

Previews begin May 12, 2023

Opening Night is May 17, 2023

Runs through June 11, 2023

CONTENT ADVISORY

If you want to learn more about the content of this show, please click here for our content advisory page.