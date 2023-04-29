Community: Investigators Need Persons Identified in Murder Of Local Man

We are seeking help identifying witnesses in the murder of a man in north Harris County

A male seen in the video wearing a maroon top and pants.

The black female seen getting out of the silver-colored vehicle. Investigators say that the male observed without a shirt on in the video also needs to be identified.

The link is here:https://bit.ly/3LFDxqf

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, at approximately 10 p.m., Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were dispatched to the Mustang Inn located at 16021 North Freeway in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the deputies located the complainant, Robin Strong, 31, with a gunshot wound. Strong was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators determined that Strong had arrived at the motel and had gone to one of the rooms along with another unknown male. The room the complainant went to had several individuals inside, and one shot Strong before fleeing the scene.

If you know anyone in the video, please contact HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

****On April 14, 2023, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide investigators charged 18-year-old Duley Blake with the murder of Robin Strong. Blake was already being held in the Harris County Jail on unrelated weapons charges at the time of the Murder charge being filed.