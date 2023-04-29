Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston presents annual Spring Concert May 20 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and School

conducted by Marianna Parnas-Simpson

The Award-winning Treble Choir of Houston, under the direction of founder and artistic director Marianna Parnas-Simpson, presents its annual free Spring Concert on Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church and School in the Meyerland area. This concert celebrates the Treble Choir’s accomplishments this year, featuring songs from the 2022-2023 repertoire, new selections and vocal and instrumental solos from the talented choristers. It’s the perfect Saturday afternoon musical outing for the entire family.

WHO: The Treble Choir of Houston at Christ Church Cathedral was founded by Marianna Parnas-Simpson in 2006 and is an acclaimed ensemble of young women, grades 6-12. It provides outstanding musical training in a nurturing environment. Coming from diverse backgrounds, these young women are united in their pursuit of musical excellence. The Choir’s mission is to help each singer realize her full potential as a person and as a musician. Self-esteem, confidence, and leadership skills are cultivated through an environment of love, respect and support.

Treble Choir of Houston was named the finalist of the 2021 National American Prize Competition in Youth Choir Division. The choir collaborates with the Houston Chamber Choir and appreciates the opportunities to participate in many of its projects, including the 2020 recording of Bob Chilcott’s Circlesong album with Signum Classics.

WHEN: Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: St. Thomas Episcopal Church and School, 4900 Jackwood St., Houston, Texas, 77096

COST: The spring concert is free and open to the public; donations are welcome.

MORE: Parking is free, and there is open seating, first come, first served.

Photo credit: Michele Watson