Precinct 4 May 2023 Events and Activities

Mother’s Day Potluck, “Secret Life of Pets”, and More!

Steve Radack Community Center

Container Gardens by Harris County Master Gardeners

Tuesday, May 2, at 10 a.m.

Enjoy homegrown tomatoes, even if you live in an apartment or are unable to bend to pull weeds. Container gardening requires little land and little pre-gardening preparation or experience. Once the cylinders or containers are filled and planted, the only labor is minor maintenance, watering, and harvesting. Call 832-927-3000 to register. Visit http://hcp4.net/event s for more information.

Glazier Senior Education Center

Avoiding Road Rage and Reckless Driving presented by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday, May 2, 1 – 2 p.m.

Road rage is aggressive or angry behavior exhibited by motorists. These behaviors include rude and verbal insults, physical threats, or dangerous driving methods targeted at other drivers, pedestrians, or cyclists in an effort to intimidate or release frustration. Reckless driving is driving with a willful or wanton disregard for safety or showing willful disregard of consequences when operating a vehicle. Learn how to avoid road rage and what actions you should or should not take when confronted with road rage. Learn how to drive safely. For more information, visit http://hcp4.net/glazier .

Tracy Gee Community Center

Protect Yourself from Identity Theft

Wednesday, May 3, at 10:30 a.m.

The Elder Justice Program is excited to offer free legal seminars to help seniors protect their money, health, and independence! For additional information, contact the Tracy Gee Community Center at 832-927-1880 or visit http://hcp4.net/gee .

John Paul Landing Park & Environmental Education Center

Thursday Afternoon Bird Program: Flycatcher Identification

Thursday, May 4, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Join guest speaker Cin-Ty Lee, author of “Field Guide to North American Flycatchers: Empidonax and Pewees,” as he discusses how to identify this tricky group of birds. This class is best suited to adults or older students with a keen interest in birds. For more information, email johnpaullanding@hcp4.net or call 713-274-3131.

Hockley Community Center

“Do Zabawy” Polish Festival

Thursday, May 4, 12:30 – 2 p.m.

Come join us for our first Polish Festival. We will enjoy traditional Polish foods and music. Dr. Jim Mazurkiewicz, from Texas A&M University, will be giving a presentation on Polish Texas History, and will play traditional Polish folk music on his concertina. We are planning a “potluck” and encourage all participants to bring a Polish-inspired dish. At the time of sign-up, there will be a binder with different Polish recipes from which to choose. Visit hcp4.net/events to register.

Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center

Miniature Golf

Mondays – Fridays, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturdays, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sundays, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The miniature golf course is open to the public. Clubs and balls are available in the front lobby. Players must check in with staff at the front desk. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. For additional information, contact the Mary Jo Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center at 832-927-8890 or visit http://hcp4.net/peckham .

Kleb Woods Nature Center

Wednesday Afternoon Bird Program: Birding Hawaii

Wednesday, May 10, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

As part of our Birding Around the World series, join guest speaker Steve Gast as he presents “Birding from Patagonia to the Antarctic”. This class is best suited to adults or older students with a keen interest in birds. For more information, email klebwoods@hcp4.net or call 281-357-5324.

Jim & JoAnn Fonteno Senior Education Center

Mother’s Day Potluck

Thursday, May 11, 1 p.m.

Join friends and Fonteno staff to celebrate those wonderful people that have had the privilege of motherhood. If you would like to bring something to share, please let the staff know so we can tell if more desserts or main dishes are needed. the potluck is limited to 30-35 participants. Registration is required. Visit http://hcp4.net/fonteno .

Harris County Precinct 4 Events Division

Family Movie Night

Friday, May 19, at Archbishop Fiorenza Park north, 13551 Westpark Drive.

Featuring: “Secret Life of Pets”

Grab your blankets and chairs for a family-friendly movie night under the stars, complete with crafts. For more information and movie titles, visit www.facebook.com/HCPrecinct4 or visit hcp4.net/events for more information.

Richard and Meg Weekley Community Center

A Closer Look at Your Social Security Benefits

Tuesday, May 23, 1 – 2 p.m.

Join us to assess your potential Social Security benefits and the role those benefits play during retirement. Learn more about the basics of social security and how to enroll. Also, learn strategies to maximize social security income, ways to pass your benefits on to your family, and more! Registration is required. For more information, call 713-274-3161. For more information, call 713-274-3161 or visit http://hcp4.net/weekley .

Bayland Community Center

Hearing Health Lecture and Testing

Wednesday, May 24, at 11 a.m.