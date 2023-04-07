APRIL CALENDAR ITEMS

WHAT: Earth Day

WHEN: Saturday, April 22

TIME: 9 AM – 1 PM

WHERE: Katy Chamber Office, 814 East Avenue, Ste. G, Katy

DESCRIPTION: 3rd Annual Earth Day shredding event…shredding of documents done on site.

MORE INFORMATION: 281-391-5289

WHAT: Katy Taste Fest

WHEN: Saturday, April 22

TIME: 11 AM – 2 PM

WHERE: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy

DESCRIPTION: Come out and sample from over 20 Katy restaurants. There will be a variety of tastes from American, Indian, Mexican, Italian, Thai, and much more, along with music and entertainment. Come hungry and ready to have a great time!

MORE INFORMATION: 346-568-0092

WHAT: 2023 Smilin’ Rylen Run

WHEN: Saturday, April 29

TIME: 8 AM

WHERE: Cane Island Parkway, Katy

DESCRIPTION: This scholarship was created and sponsored by Betsy and rick Mudra, Rylen’s Mimi and PawPaw to honor the memorty and legacy of Rylen Quinn Cowan. This scholarship has been created to help bring greater awareness to the subject of organ donation.

Choose between a in-person or virtual 5K or a 1-mile walk. 5K Run/Walk: $35 /$40/$45

1 mile: $25 /$30/$35

1 mile (12 yr old & under) $15/ $20

MORE INFORMATION: smilinrylenfoundation@gmail.com and Fleet Feet Sports, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Unit J120, Katy, TX

WHAT: The Morning After Brunch Festival

WHEN: Saturday, April 23

TIME: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM

WHERE: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Katy

DESCRIPTION: Katy’s 1st and only festival celebrating all things brunch with a brunch of dishes to sample. Tickets – $45.00

MORE INFORMATION: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, www.typhoontexas.com

WHAT: Katy A&M Club Aggie Muster 2023

WHEN: Friday, April 21

TIME: 6 – 9 PM

WHERE: No Label Brewing Co, 53511st St., Katy

DESCRIPTION: Doors open at 6 PM, dinner served at 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM Muster Ceremony. Meal tickets $30 for adults, $15 for kids. There is no charge to attend Aggie Muster if you do not want to purchase a meal, however, we ask that you please RSVP by securing a free general admissions ticket.

MORE INFORMATION: Email Katy A&M Club at

KatyAMClub@gmailcom, or call Kelli Elizondo 254-718-1837

WHAT: Houston Texans Kids Triathlon

WHEN: Sunday, April 16

TIME: 7 AM

WHERE: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Kat9

DESCRIPTION: Entering its 10th year, the Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texas Children’s Hospital will be held at Typhoon Texas Waterpark. The race is great for triathletes of all ages, skill levels, and abilities with short and long course triathlons, a splash & dash, and NEW this year a youth paratriathlon and invitational division for elite youth triathletes.

MORE INFORMATION: Entry costs an additional race categories can be found at www.houstontexas.com/community/kids-triathlon

WHAT: Fussell Senior Citizen Center

WHEN: Wednesday, April 26

TIME: 9:30 – 11 AM

WHERE: Katy Fussell Senior Citizen Center, 5370 E. Fifth Street, Katy

DESCRIPTION: Beginning with Knitting and Crocheting, continuing with Bodie Boogie Exercise, and concluding the morning with Jewelry Making and Bead Art, the Fussell Seniors Citizen Center has great activities planned. Check the Fussell Citizen Center calendar for great activities planned throughout April.

MORE INFORMATION: 281-391-4837

WHAT: Spring Festival on the Katy Prairie Preserve

WHEN: Saturday, April 15

TIME:10 AM – 1 PM

WHERE: Grand Prairie Conservancy, 31975 Hebert Rd., Waller, TX

DESCRIPTION: Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy FREE photos in the wildflowers, kite flying, prairie seed ball making, bluegrass music, food trucks, bird watching, insect sweep netting, and more. No registration needed.

MORE INFORMATION: 713-523-6135, or info@coastalprairieconservancy.org

WHAT: Community Blood Drive

WHEN: Wednesday, April 19

TIME: 11:15 AM

WHERE: Atria Cinco Ranch, 24001 Cinco Village Center Blvd., Katy

MORE INFORMATION: 281-395-9600

WHAT: Katy Spring Market

WHEN: Saturday, April 15, Sunday, April 16

TIME: Saturday 10 AM – 6PM; Sunday 11 AM – 4 PM

WHERE: Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy

DESCRIPTION: Join us at our 15th Annual Spring Market at the Katy Merrell Center for a fun weekend of shopping with handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, holiday accessories, children’s gifts, clothing boutiques & more.

MORE INFORMATION: General Admission, $5.00,

Homefortheholidaysgiftmarket.com/spring

WHAT: USA Climbing Youth Competition

WHEN: Saturday, April 15

TIME: 8 AM

WHERE: Momentum Indoor Climbing, 25410 Katy Mills Parkway, Katy

DESCRIPTION: 22-23 R51 rock climbing with the use of ropes.

MORE INFORMATION: Momentum Climbing – 832-437-9091