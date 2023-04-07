APRIL CALENDAR ITEMS

WHAT: Earth Day
WHEN: Saturday, April 22
TIME: 9 AM – 1 PM
WHERE: Katy Chamber Office, 814 East Avenue, Ste. G, Katy
DESCRIPTION: 3rd Annual Earth Day shredding event…shredding of documents done on site.
MORE INFORMATION: 281-391-5289
WHAT: Katy Taste Fest
WHEN: Saturday, April 22
TIME: 11 AM – 2 PM
WHERE: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd, Katy
DESCRIPTION: Come out and sample from over 20 Katy restaurants. There will be a variety of tastes from American, Indian, Mexican, Italian, Thai, and much more, along with music and entertainment. Come hungry and ready to have a great time!
MORE INFORMATION: 346-568-0092
WHAT: 2023 Smilin’ Rylen Run
WHEN: Saturday, April 29
TIME: 8 AM
WHERE: Cane Island Parkway, Katy
DESCRIPTION: This scholarship was created and sponsored by Betsy and rick Mudra, Rylen’s Mimi and PawPaw to honor the memorty and legacy of Rylen Quinn Cowan. This scholarship has been created to help bring greater awareness to the subject of organ donation.
Choose between a in-person or virtual 5K or a 1-mile walk. 5K Run/Walk: $35 /$40/$45
1 mile: $25 /$30/$35
1 mile (12 yr old & under) $15/ $20
MORE INFORMATION: smilinrylenfoundation@gmail.com and Fleet Feet Sports, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Unit J120, Katy, TX
WHAT: The Morning After Brunch Festival
WHEN: Saturday, April 23
TIME: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM
WHERE: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Katy
DESCRIPTION: Katy’s 1st and only festival celebrating all things brunch with a brunch of dishes to sample. Tickets – $45.00
MORE INFORMATION: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, www.typhoontexas.com
WHAT: Katy A&M Club Aggie Muster 2023
WHEN: Friday, April 21
TIME: 6 – 9 PM
WHERE: No Label Brewing Co, 53511st St., Katy
DESCRIPTION: Doors open at 6 PM, dinner served at 6:30 PM, 7:30 PM Muster Ceremony. Meal tickets $30 for adults, $15 for kids. There is no charge to attend Aggie Muster if you do not want to purchase a meal, however, we ask that you please RSVP by securing a free general admissions ticket.
MORE INFORMATION: Email Katy A&M Club at
KatyAMClub@gmailcom, or call Kelli Elizondo 254-718-1837
WHAT: Houston Texans Kids Triathlon
WHEN: Sunday, April 16
TIME: 7 AM
WHERE: Typhoon Texas Waterpark, 555 Katy Fort Bend Rd., Kat9
DESCRIPTION: Entering its 10th year, the Houston Texans Kids Triathlon presented by Texas Children’s Hospital will be held at Typhoon Texas Waterpark. The race is great for triathletes of all ages, skill levels, and abilities with short and long course triathlons, a splash & dash, and NEW this year a youth paratriathlon and invitational division for elite youth triathletes.
MORE INFORMATION: Entry costs an additional race categories can be found at www.houstontexas.com/community/kids-triathlon
WHAT: Fussell Senior Citizen Center
WHEN: Wednesday, April 26
TIME: 9:30 – 11 AM
WHERE: Katy Fussell Senior Citizen Center, 5370 E. Fifth Street, Katy
DESCRIPTION: Beginning with Knitting and Crocheting, continuing with Bodie Boogie Exercise, and concluding the morning with Jewelry Making and Bead Art, the Fussell Seniors Citizen Center has great activities planned. Check the Fussell Citizen Center calendar for great activities planned throughout April.
MORE INFORMATION: 281-391-4837
WHAT: Spring Festival on the Katy Prairie Preserve
WHEN: Saturday, April 15
TIME:10 AM – 1 PM
WHERE: Grand Prairie Conservancy, 31975 Hebert Rd., Waller, TX
DESCRIPTION: Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy FREE photos in the wildflowers, kite flying, prairie seed ball making, bluegrass music, food trucks, bird watching, insect sweep netting, and more. No registration needed.
MORE INFORMATION: 713-523-6135, or info@coastalprairieconservancy.org
WHAT: Community Blood Drive
WHEN: Wednesday, April 19
TIME: 11:15 AM
WHERE: Atria Cinco Ranch, 24001 Cinco Village Center Blvd., Katy
MORE INFORMATION: 281-395-9600
WHAT: Katy Spring Market
WHEN: Saturday, April 15, Sunday, April 16
TIME: Saturday 10 AM – 6PM; Sunday 11 AM – 4 PM
WHERE: Leonard E. Merrell Center, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy
DESCRIPTION: Join us at our 15th Annual Spring Market at the Katy Merrell Center for a fun weekend of shopping with handmade crafts, home decor, jewelry, holiday accessories, children’s gifts, clothing boutiques & more.
MORE INFORMATION: General Admission, $5.00,
Homefortheholidaysgiftmarket.com/spring
WHAT: USA Climbing Youth Competition
WHEN: Saturday, April 15
TIME: 8 AM
WHERE: Momentum Indoor Climbing, 25410 Katy Mills Parkway, Katy
DESCRIPTION: 22-23 R51 rock climbing with the use of ropes.
MORE INFORMATION: Momentum Climbing – 832-437-9091