Expand Your Mind And Quench Your Thirst

Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting Tour Returns To Katy On Thursday, April 13th

Don’t let that frozen margarita on the drink special menu be your only tequila guide. Here’s a fun way to take your tequila journey to the next level. The Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting Tour, a Wine & Food Week signature event, returns to Katy on Thursday, April 15th from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at The ARK by Norris. All-inclusive tickets are only $45 for a full night of spirited education with tequila specialists, tequila sampling, cocktails, great eats, and fun.

So, here’s an odd comparison. Think potato chips. Plain, ridges, BBQ, salt & vinegar, thin, kettle. They all taste different, right? Tequila is no different. As the most recognized spirit in Mexico, tequila has been produced for thousands of years, but it’s more complex than you might expect.

Master Distillers are profoundly serious about the quality and process for making fine-quality craft agave spirits. The wide variety of offerings is expansive, crafted from a unique form of succulent to make mezcal, sotol, and avila, in addition to tequila.

Fans who know their stuff understand that tequila and other agave spirits can be enjoyed in many ways. From Texans’ beloved margaritas to fine sipping aged tequila served neat.

There is so much to offer.

At the Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting event, attendees will meet brand ambassadors, tequila specialists and passionate educators who share their unique craft products. With this all-inclusive ticket, attendees can taste them all and enjoy savory and satisfying eats starting with and expansive H-E-B Gourmet Nacho Bar with fajita beef and chicken, in-store made tortilla chips, fresh guacamole, variety of cheese and all the toppings. Other tequila friendly yumminess is provided by Astor Farm to Table, BB’s Tex-Orleans Café, Chef’s United, Gauchos do Sul, Delectable Bites, Main Event. And just the right sweet touch with decadent alcohol-inspired treats by Bundt Cake-A-Holic add a great finishing touch.

Guests wet their palettes enjoying tastings of gold, silver (also known as blanco and plata), barrel-aged selections of reposado, añejo, and extra añejo tequilas, plus mezcal, sotol, avila and even fun, flavor-infused selections and custom cocktails.

But there’s more. Included in admission tickets are Tequila Forum Seminars. On a first come, first seated basis, guests can experience a fun educational experience with formal tasting mats and a Tequila Specialist presenter serving various styles of tequila while you taste and learn the differences. So, grab your ticket and your seat early.

Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting offers an impressive selection of craft agave spirits including 400 Conejos Mezcal Espadin, Tobala & Cuishe, 1800 Cristalino, Bribon, Jose Cuervo, LALO, Mijenta, Milagro Tequila, Rancho Tequila, Sunbird, Tequila Partida, and Tres Agaves Tequila and Margarita Mixers.

To mix it up a bit, there are also Fresh Victor Mixers, Cantina Tequila Sodas, Casa Azul ready to drink cocktails and Delirium beer for your sipping pleasure.

All this fun is for a purpose. Take your chance at the Party Wagon Raffle worth well over $1,500 in tequila, swag and more to stock your bar for a long, long time. Every dollar raised will go directly to Katy’s beloved charity, The Ballard House. The mission of The Ballard House is to provide “a home away from home” for hundreds of patients and their caregivers for treatment for life-threatening illnesses. “The Ballard House is a symbol of the warm and welcoming spirit of Katy’s community,” said David Brown, The Ballard Executive Director. “The need for housing assistance has exploded the last couple of years. Now is a critical time to support Cinco Charities as we are daily answering the need from West Houston’s growing medical community by providing patients and their families free lodging and other services so they can concentrate on receiving their treatment.” Support The Ballard House and get your tickets today at www.nachyo.com. For more information about The Ballard House and Cinco Charities, visit https://www.theballardhouse.org

We’re raising a toast to our sponsors. Special thanks to H-E-B, American Furniture Warehouse and Renewal by Andersen.

Sip and savor the flavor of craft tequila at Nach-Yo Ordinary Tequila Tasting. Tickets are a steal of a deal at only $45 per person for all-inclusive experience, so get your tickets today at www.nachyo.com.