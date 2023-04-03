Good Friday at the 3J Museum

A special tour highlighting archaeology related to Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection

Visit the Joshua, Judges and Jesus (3J) Museum in person or online for a special Good Friday tour on Friday, April 7, 2023. Beginning at 10:00 AM CST, Provost of The Bible Seminary and 3J Museum Director, Dr. Scott Stripling, will explain first-century burial practices, discuss evidence of a mass resurrection in 33AD in Jerusalem, and highlight authentic artifacts related to the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus.

The free event will also include worship led by 3J Co-Director, Jordan McClinton, and public reading of scripture by Dean of Graduate Programs, Dr. Israel Steinmetz.

Visitors can participate in person in the 3J Museum on the campus of The Bible Seminary (TBS) at 2655 S Mason Road, Katy, TX 77450. Online participants can watch live via livestream or later via the online recording. For details and links, visit TheBibleSeminary.edu/easter.